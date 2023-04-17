The collaboration between Kartell and illycaffè in the name of the circular economy which, on the occasion of Salone del Mobile 2023, expands with the Eleganza Missoni armchair, in the ELA and NIA versions, designed by Philippe Starck. The novelty of this year is the seat structure, made with the Iperespresso capsule recycling system, in the terracotta and black color variants. After the Re-Chair, created by Antonio Citterio for Kartell and born as an object for experimenting with the expressive capabilities of recycling, as well as the first ambassador of the project that made it possible to transform waste coffee capsules into a design product, the innovation of Eleganza Missoni is based on the process already implemented for Re-Chair, paving the way for new applications, colors and creative possibilities.

There partnership between Kartell and illycaffè will also be the fulcrum of the installation that will enliven the illy Flagship store in Via Montenapoleone from 17 to 23 April with an installation in which the theme of nature and sustainability are the protagonists: a rich vegetation will spread spontaneously in all its spaces welcoming the Re-Chair seats, to give life to a perfect cohesion and coexistence between all the elements without nature and the greenery present are contaminated.

In some islands of vegetation, green plexiglass volumes containing coffee capsules will be juxtaposed to underline the production process of the chair. A way, even spectacular, to emphasize how two Made in Italy excellences contribute to the sustainability of the Planet through the strengthening of circular economy production models. On the occasion of the Salone del Mobile, the restaurant space will be furnished with the Re-Chair and Eleganza chairs.

“Passion always pushes us one step further to look for new materials, technological solutions and production processes that are increasingly performing and sustainable – explains Lorenza Luti, Marketing and Retail Director of Kartell. To do this, we put in great energy and investments and we grow partnerships capable of bringing great results. The project with illycaffè does not end with a product or a slogan: it is an industrial vision that it has brought two excellences of Made in Italy to join together to contribute to the sustainability of the planet through circular economy production models. A common search for innovation that focuses on quality, beauty and well-made Italian and which continues today in the application to new products and new solutions and is told with an installation during the Salone del Mobile”.

“Promoting the transaction towards a circular economy model is now an essential factor for safeguarding the future of our planet – says Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè – Together with Kartell, with whom we share the urgency of the transition to increasingly sustainable systems and the ability to join forces and reciprocal knowledge for the protection of the common good, we have managed to put in practice, solutions that have transformed materials that have reached the end of their life cycle into a new design product”.