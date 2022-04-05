The organizational machine of the Salone del Camperwhich returns to Parma from 10 to 18 September 2022, it left. The main brands in the sector have already been accredited and activities have also begun to approach this highly anticipated thirteenth edition, also considering the positive data coming from the market.

Outdoor tourism had a surge in 2021 and this year there is an air of confirmation, given the numbers. The new registrations, according to APC data, Association of Caravan and Camper Manufacturersin 2021 they reached the double digits, going from + 7.68% in 2020 to + 11.92% in 2021. With the help of APC, the Salone del Camper is one of the main international events in the sector and for this reason, at a time when this type of transport is in fashion, it assumes greater importance.

For the 2022 edition, 100 thousand square meters of exhibition space will be available for 5 pavilions that will host 4 product areas: Caravan and Camper, where the most important European companies in the sector are present; Vehicle accessories and complements to make your holiday even more comfortable; Shopping, with products for outdoor life and for small spaces; Routes and destinations, tourism promotion section to learn about ideal places and destinations for tourism in freedom.

The leading manufacturers of campers and caravans have already signed up: Adria, Arca, Autostar, Benimar, Blue Camp, Caravans International, Carthago, Challenger, Chausson, Dreamer, Elnagh, Eura Mobil, Font Vendome, Frankia, Giottiline, Itineo, Karmann, Knaus Tabbert, Malibu, McLouis, Mobilvetta, Panama, Pilote, Poessl Freizeit und Sport, Rapido, Reimo, Rimor, Roller Team, Top Group, Vantourer, Westfalia Mobil, XGO. Between companies manufacturers of accessories and components among others confirmed their participation: Brunner, CBE, Dimatec, Dometic, Euro Accessoires, Fiamma, Garmin, Ges International, Indel B, Narbonne, SI.FI., Teleco, Truma, Vitrifrigo, Vecamplast, Webasto.

“The camper is increasingly becoming a tool for enjoying free time all year round – underlined Simone Niccolai, President of APC, Association of Caravan and Camper Manufacturers – Motorhome manufacturers are doing everything possible, including making new investments, to meet the growing demand for motorhomes and caravans from different European markets“.