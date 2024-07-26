From the September 14-22, 2024the Parma Fairs host the 15th edition of the Camper Showorganized in collaboration with the APC. The event includes a main area dedicated to Camper and Caravanwith the latest news from the main national and international brands.

Salone del Camper 2024 program

The Salone del Camper programme is divided into three main thematic areas: Accessories for camping, Routes and Destinations. The Salone del Camper, with more than 100,000 visitors in the last edition, has consolidated its position as the main event of the sector in Italy and second in Europe.

The Salone del Camper is scheduled from 14 to 22 September 2024

In the pavilions 6, 5, 3 and part of the 2They are companies camper and caravan manufacturers such as Rimor, McLuis, Arca and many others. Pavilion 2 also hosts components and accessories to improve your holiday in freedom. Is possible to buy products and means at advantageous prices. The fair is not only an exhibition, but also includes the open air tourismwith a 22% increase in spending on independent travel and camping.

The section Routes & Destinations offers inspiration for the holidays. Entertainment activities are planned for the 2024 edition, including the “Cooking in a camper” with daily demonstrations. In addition, there is aanimal area on all fours in front of Pavilion 3.

The map of the pavilions of the Parma Motor Show 2024

The program of the Salone del Camper includes every day of the fair, from 9.30 to 18.00 in pavilion 2, one space dedicated to children from 3 to 8 years old with entertainment and games managed by qualified staff. There is also an entertainment area for children and children from 4 to 14 years oldwith creative workshops, readings and board games, open from 11am to 6pm. In addition, the children up to 12 years old enter the Salon at a reduced price.

Salone del Camper 2024 info and tickets

A large selection of products is available during the fair parking for a fee, also accessible to campers. It is possible to book a pitch with electricity: this year there will be 300 pitches bookable online at the cost of 18 euros per day. THE tickets of the fair can be purchased on site or online, with reduced rates for children up to 12 years.

1 day (Monday-Friday from 16th to 20th September): €10.00

Saturday-Sunday 1 day: €12.00

Saturday-Sunday 2 days: €20.00

1 day reduced 6/11 years: €5.00

Tickets can be purchased online and on site

How to get to the 2024 Camper Show

To reach the Camper Show:

By car and camper: from the “Parma” exit of the A1 motorway and from the “Parma Ovest” exit of the A15, follow the signs for “Fiera” using the ring road or the Via Emilia. The service is active at the Parma Camper Stop Area – Via Emilia Ovest.

from the “Parma” exit of the A1 motorway and from the “Parma Ovest” exit of the A15, follow the signs for “Fiera” using the ring road or the Via Emilia. The service is active at the Parma Camper Stop Area – Via Emilia Ovest. By bus: There is a paid shuttle bus that connects the fair to the city center in 20 minutes, with a frequency of every 30 minutes. The service is free for exhibitors.

There is a paid shuttle bus that connects the fair to the city center in 20 minutes, with a frequency of every 30 minutes. The service is free for exhibitors. On the train: Parma station is well connected to Milan and Rome. For information, visit the Trenitalia website.

Parma station is well connected to Milan and Rome. For information, visit the Trenitalia website. By plane: The fair can be reached in 10 minutes from Parma Airport, in less than an hour from Milan Linate and Bologna “Marconi”, in an hour and a half from Bergamo Orio al Serio and in less than two hours from Milan Malpensa.

At the Salone del Camper there is a large paid parking lot, also accessible to campers

