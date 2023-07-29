The countdown has started for the Salone del Camper 2023, an initiative that this year reaches its 14th edition. This is the most important event in Italy (second in Europe) dedicated to open-air tourism, organized in collaboration with APC, the Caravan and Camper Manufacturers Association, which will be held at the Parma Fair from 9 to 17 September.

Overcome the previous edition

The organization has set itself the ambitious goal of exceeding last year’s results by 110 thousand visitors (+10% on 2021) thanks also to the contribution of the most important manufacturers of recreational vehicles from as many as 15 countries who have already confirmed their participation. The focus will be on campers and caravans, with the other sections completing the offer: Shopping area (products for small spaces), Camping accessories and Routes and Destinations reserved for tourist offers and the Strada dei Sapori with the excellence of artisan food and wine.

The Salone del Camper 2023 in numbers

The Salone del Camper 2023 will therefore develop over an area of ​​over 100,000 square meters and 5 pavilions of Fiere di Parma, over 300 exhibitors will meet in 4 product areas dedicated to manufacturers of campers and caravans, equipment and accessories.

After Ralf Schumacher comes Adonis

The 2022 edition saw the debut of a special camper developed by Robeta together with Ralf Schumacher, with the spotlight on the Parma event. For 2023 the German manufacturer will present Adonis the company’s second model on the Mercedes Benz chassis and follows the pace of its predecessor. His name has deep roots in Greek mythology, as this name belonged to the god of beauty. The vehicle surprised with its conventional layout and innovative and design-perfect interior. The vehicle, 5.93 m long and with a power of 190 HP, represents the top of the Robeta fleet.