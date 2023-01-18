Among the leading brands of the 2023 edition of Brussels Salon, which celebrates its centenary this year in terms of number of events, there is also XEV. Until next January 22, the closing date of the event, the YOYO Model Year 23, which made its debut last October at another show, the one in Paris, will remain on display in the Concept Hall in Pavilion 9 of the Belgian capital’s exhibition centre. . For the occasion, the Italian-Chinese brand has decided to refine its electric quadricycle in the Crushed Mint coloring.

“100% electric, with its unmistakable design, YOYO lays the foundations for a new mobility system which aims to be accessible to all – says XEV herself – The 2023 Model Year bears witness to XEV’s desire to make urban mobility a joy for everyone, through style and technological innovation, for a better and shared future. The new YOYO improves overall performance and comfort, with an even greater emphasis on the aspect of sustainability, pursued through greater use of green materials”. We recall that the XEV electric quadricycle has a maximum speed of 80 km/h and has a zero-emission range of up to 150 kilometres. Aesthetically speaking, it perfectly combines innovation and Italian style in futuristic lines, and is available in nine different livery colours. However, the real strength of this vehicle is the system Battery Swappingwhich allows you to replace the flat battery pack with a charged one in 5 minutes.