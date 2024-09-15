The Turin Motor Show experienced a second extraordinary day yesterday, with thousands of visitors who crowded the stands of the car manufacturers present, filled the many areas dedicated to motorsport and body shops, and took part in many test drives. The event brought together enthusiasts and the curious, thanks to the good weather and the atmosphere of enthusiasm which could be felt in the streets of the city, in particular between Piazza Carlo Felice, Via Roma, Piazza San Carlo and Piazzetta Reale.

Dynamic events and fashion shows

The public was able to witness dynamic events of great appeal, including a parade of prototypes, one-offs and limited editions. The participants were then able to admire works of art on wheels, the result of the work of the best coachbuilders, alongside restomod models, representing modernity and innovation. In the afternoon, however, the atmosphere warmed up even further with the Grand Prixwhere a convoy of enthusiasts and collectors of Ferraris, Porsches and other limited editions of the Club Italia made their triumphal entrance, providing a breathtaking spectacle in via Roma.

Last day of celebrations

Today, Sunday 15 September, the Turin Motor Show will end with a program full of activities. The exhibition of commercial novelties and prototypes will be open from 9am to 10pm, with test drives open from 9am to 7pm. There will also be the Torino Heritage exhibition in Piazza Arbarello, which celebrates the Italian passion for cars, and special means present in Piazza Solferino.

Turin Motor Show, final act

“A great public successmany people look at cars, get in them, test drive them – commented Andrea Levy, President of the Turin Motor Show – This is the result we wanted to achieve and around this concept we have built an innovative format like that of Salone Auto Torino, a popular event in which all the nuances of automotive passion are told and in which the novelties of the houses are brought closer to people, with all the different peculiarities of technology and power. Today is the last day of the Salone which increasingly resembles a great celebration of the automotive system“.