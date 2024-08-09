The countdown continues for the 2024 Turin Motor Show, the automotive event that will be held in the shadow of the Mole from 13 to 15 September. The organization has announced the brands that have confirmed their participation, also previewing some iconic design posters that will be on display during the event.

Car brands at the 2024 Turin Motor Show

There will be 41 car manufacturers present at the Salone Auto Torino from 13 to 15 September: Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Alpine, BYD, Citroën, Dacia, Dallara, Dongfeng, DR, DS, EVO, Ferrari, Fiat, GFG Style, Honda, Ich-X, Italdesign, Jaecoo, Jeep, Lancia, Lotus, Mazda, McLaren, MG Motors, Microlino, Mole Urbana, Nissan, Omoda, Opel, Peugeot, Pininfarina, Polestar, Porsche, Renault, Sportequipe, Suzuki, Tecnocad, Tesla, Tiger, Voyah, Xev. The following brands will also participate in the exhibition: Collezione ASI Bertone, Acqua S.Bernardo, Allianz Direct, AM Costruzione Modelli, AMTS, Arexons, CA Auto Bank and Drivalia, DGA, Dumarey, Fondazione Macaluso, Fondazione Marazzato, Foppiani Shipping & Logistics, IED, Mafra, MAK, Museo Nazionale dell’Automobile, Petronas, Politecnico di Torino, Sabelt, Sparco, Speed, SUSTAINera.

Space for design

In Piazzetta Reale and Piazza Castello, the masterpieces of design will be exhibited, also protagonists of the dynamic fashion shows. ASI BERTONE Collection: Lamborghini Miura, Autobianchi Runabout, NSU Trapeze, Chevrolet Corvette Ramarro, Porsche Karisma, Lancia Kayak, Alfa Romeo Bella, Bertone Birusa, Aston Martin Jet 2, Fiat Barchetta Bertone. Italdesign: Nissan GTR 50, Italdesign ZeroUno, Italdesign Parcour, Italdesign Quintessenza, Delorean DMC 12, Italdesign Asso di Picche 1973, Italdesign Assodi Picche in movimento; VW W12, Ford Mustang, Ford Mustang, Nazca C2, Lotus Esprit, VW UP beach, VW Touareg, Fiat Panda Strip, Italdesign DUERTA, Italdesin Whee-me, Italdesign Biga. Pininfarina: Automobili Pininfarina Battista Hyper GT, Pininfarina Sergio, Ferrari Testarossa. GFG Style: GFG Kangaroo, GFG Bandini Dora, GFG Vision 2030 Desert Raid and GFG Sibylla. IED: Pagani Alisea, Alpine A4810, Suzuki Misano.