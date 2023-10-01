River Plate was imposed on Boca Juniors in the most recent edition of the Argentine superclassic. The Millonarios beat the Xeneizes by a score of 2-0. The team led by Martín Demichelis won three important points thanks to the goals of Salomón Rondón and Enzo Díaz.
The Venezuelan striker appeared in the 41st minute to beat goalkeeper Sergio Romero and make it 0-1. In this way, Rondón, who arrived at River Plate in January 2023, scored his first goal in the superclásico.
According to figures from MisterChip, Rondón is the first Venezuelan footballer to score in a match between River Plate and Boca Juniors, since Jan Hurtado did so in 2019.
In the final part of the first half of the superclásico, corresponding to matchday 7 of the Argentine League, Rondón gave the advantage to River Plate.
It seemed that both teams would go into the break 0-0, but Enzo Pérez found the ball outside the Xeneize area and took a long-distance shot.
This was deflected in an implausible way by Rondón, who changed the trajectory of the shot and complicated Romero’s arrival to that ball.
Rondón has played a total of 27 games with River Plate and this afternoon he scored his seventh goal with this jersey.
