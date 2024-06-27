Venezuelan soccer player Salomón Rondón is the topic of conversation for leading his team in the Copa América victory against Mexico, which ensured their place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

In addition to his role in scoring the only goal from the penalty spot and his performance in the Copa América, the captain has also been a protagonist thanks to statements he gave to a podcast published in previous days about his football career.

In the program “la vinotinto”, Rondón referred to moments in his career throughout his career as a footballer. From talking about his time in Argentina to telling anecdotes, the player held nothing back in the conversation.

The goal that Rondón did not celebrate

Among the stories he told on the podcast, Salomón Rondón talked about a specific goal that he did not celebrate. The forward played for Málaga in the Spanish league from 2010 to 2012 and there is a note that he remembers a lot.

In the last season with his team, Rondón scored a goal against Barcelona in a league match in the 85th minute to reduce a score that ended 4-1 in favor of the culé team. However, he did not celebrate the score and it was speculated that it was because of the large result and the defeat.

However, Rondón clarified the doubts and confessed that the reason for not celebrating was because he “loves” Barcelona. Furthermore, he stated that he follows the team a lot and the recent failures that are far from that culé version to which he scored the goal that he never celebrated.. “Unfortunately we are going through a bad situation, but like everything in life we ​​will get out of this” he assured.