2023 for River has been bitter since, although it managed to lift the Professional League title in the first half of the year, it ended up being left without any of the remaining trophies, such as mainly the Copa Libertadores where it was eliminated against Inter de Porto Happy about penalties in the Round of 16. Much of this is due to the fact that the reinforcements that arrived for this season were not up to the task and one of them is Salomón Rondón.
The Venezuelan forward arrived at the express request of Martín Demichelis but he never managed to establish himself in the starting eleven or score goals (he had a very long streak of games without scoring) and this ended up generating some discomfort in the fans of the Millonario team. The last match against Rosario Central, which meant River's elimination from the League Cup, went practically unnoticed since he had no influence on the game nor did he have clear chances of scoring.
Now, according to information from journalist César Luis Merlo, he is very close to leaving the Núñez institution due to family situations that would lead him to leave Argentina. It should be noted that the 34-year-old player has a contract with River until the end of the 2025 season.
So far in his time in the Núñez neighborhood, Rondón has played 35 games with only 10 goals and a single title. For many fans,
