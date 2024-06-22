A duel between their historic scorers, Enner Valencia and Salomón Rondón, will take place in the match Ecuador and Venezuela, this Saturday, for group B of the Copa América in the United States-2024.

The game may be the last between the two beasts from the area, both 34 years old, in the oldest national team tournament in the world, but at the same time it will be the first of the series, whose date will be complemented by the Mexico and Jamaica match in Houston Texas.

Good match

The Ecuadorians and the Venezuelans will face each other at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, American football heavyweights, with a capacity for 68,500 spectators.

“The news of the pair of goal titans seems favorable to Salomón Rondón, fundamental in the title of Pachuca of Mexico in the recent Concacaf Champions Cup with nine goals in seven games. The coach of Vinotinto, the Argentine Fernando Batistahighlighted the “very high level” of his center forward, author of a double in the final of the club competition in which they beat the American Columbus Crew 3-0 at the beginning of the month,” said the AFGP agency.3

And he added: “The captain (41 goals in 86 games) had an injury in April that sidelined him for a month and a half from the Internacional de Porto Alegre matches. Despite all that, he has seven goals in 17 duels for the Tricolor and his club in 2024. “In the friendlies we went from less to more, not in terms of results, but in terms of performances. We got good feelings,” said Valencia, who can be fueled offensively by Kendry Paez, 17 years old.”

“Bought by Chelsea, the current Independiente del Valle midfielder would make his debut in the Copa América and would confirm Ecuador as a producer of talents, among which defender Piero Hincapié and midfielder Moisés Caicedo stand out. Both teams, according to their coaches, come to a tournament they have never won with the idea of ​​going game by game, in line with the mantra that the Argentine coach Diego Simeone made famous at Atlético de Madrid,” the agency stated.