Solomon Chertorivskycandidate for the head of Government of Mexico City for the Citizen Movement party, committed to leading the most feminist government in the country.

Within the framework of International Women's Daysigned the Decalogue For a City for All, an initiative that seeks to establish a government agenda with a gender perspective.

Accompanied by the state women's delegate and other prominent figures of the party, Chertorivski highlighted the importance of include the gender perspective in all public policies.

He announced that urban mobility, economic policy, care, sexual and reproductive health, as well as the eradication of violence against women will be priority axes of his government.

In his speech, the candidate emphasized the need to create a comprehensive care system in Mexico City, guaranteeing that all women have access to quality services.

In addition, he promised to implement specific economic policies to promote the financial inclusion of women and improve their economic empowerment.

Chertorivski also committed to working on the prevention and eradication of gender violence, establishing a Security and Justice System that incorporates a gender perspective in its approach.

He stressed the importance of training and training of police forces and prosecutors' offices to guarantee an effective response to cases of violence against women.

By signing this decalogue, Salomón Chertorivski indicated that he seeks to send a clear message about his commitment to gender equality and respect for women's rights in Mexico City.