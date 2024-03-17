“I'm more than ready,” he said. Solomon Chertorivskycandidate for the Head of Government of Mexico City for the Citizen Movement.

He stated that he has prepared meticulously for the first debate, ensuring he has an accurate diagnosis of the capital's problems and real long-term solutions.

In a meeting with his campaign team, Chertorivsky He expressed his desire for the debate to be a serious democratic exercise of ideas and proposals, far from disqualifications and meaningless confrontations.

He highlighted the importance of citizens knowing their project in depth and its ability to solve the needs of the city's inhabitants.

“People are tired of empty promises and political fights,” the candidate emphasized, underlining his commitment to present concrete proposals and contrast them firmly against other options.

Chertorivski seeks to show that there is a new alternative for a better Mexico City.

With these statements, the candidate hopes that the debate will contribute to informing citizens about the different proposals and profiles, allowing them to make an informed decision in the next elections.