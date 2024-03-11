The candidate for the Head of Government of Mexico City, Solomon Chertorivskybroke down a comprehensive security strategy, focused on combating impunity and restoring peace in the Mexican capital.

During his conference, Chertorivski highlighted that each year around 3 million crimes are committed in Mexico City, perpetrated by approximately 20 thousand people identified by their criminal history.

With this diagnosis, he proposed a change in the strategy model to remove those 20 thousand criminals who disturb the tranquility of the city from the streets.

“There is total impunity in the crimes committed in the city. 9 out of every 10 crimes are not reported and only in 7 out of every 100 reported crimes an investigation file is opened. This city is not for improvisations,” Chertorivski stressed.

The candidate's proposal includes the creation of a unified Police Force with incentives such as better salaries, housing loans, health and social security benefits, as well as adequate equipment to confront crime.

It also proposes providing ground police with powers to receive and process complaints, thus avoiding bureaucracy in serving citizens.

Regarding the justice system, Chertorivski proposed a profound reform to the City Attorney General's Office to turn it into a truly autonomous institution, focused on combating impunity and defending the rights of victims.

In the judicial field, the candidate proposes a renewal of the Judiciarymodernizing it with agile procedures and greater professionalization of staff.

Likewise, it proposes improving the conditions of the existing prison system, betting on an effective social reintegration program for those deprived of their liberty.

Chertorivsky's strategy also includes a criminal policy aimed at professionalization of staff and care for victimsas well as a comprehensive gender perspective in all security actions, with the creation of care centers and shelters for women victims of violence.

“With this comprehensive security strategy, we will be able to have an exemplary police force, better mechanisms for persecution and delivery of justice, and recover the peace and tranquility that we lost in our Mexico City,” concluded the candidate.