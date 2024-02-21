During his participation in a meeting organized by the American Society of Mexico within the framework of the next electoral process, Salomón Chertorivski, candidate for Head of Government of Mexico City by Movimiento Ciudadano, reaffirmed its commitment to an electoral contest based on proposals and constructive ideas.

In his words, Chertorivski emphasized the importance of political competition focusing on offering concrete solutions and plans for the challenges facing Mexico Cityinstead of falling into disqualifications and media attacks.

He highlighted the need to recover the capital as a space of peace, development and prosperityaspiring to make it a reference not only at the national level, but also in Latin America.

Part of its vision includes promoting economic development by attracting investments, pointing out that Mexico City can become a pole of attraction for companies and corporations, generating well-paid jobs, especially for youth.

In this sense, he emphasized the importance of making the business environment attractive and providing legal security to investors.

Chertorivski stressed the need for citizens to know in depth the proposals and profile of those who aspire to govern Mexico City, inviting them to compare the projects and evaluate the capabilities, long-term vision, seriousness and honesty of the candidates. .

He emphasized that the complexity of the capital requires leaders with experience and commitment to public service, capable of facing challenges with concrete and realistic solutions.

Finally, he reaffirmed his conviction that politics should be an instrument to solve public problems and improve the quality of life of citizens, highlighting that Mexico City needs experienced and committed leadership to face present and future challenges.