The Catarroja Court that instructs the Research on DANA management In Valencia, he has cited the then investigated Minister of justice and interior of the Valencian government, Salome Pradasand the Autonomic Secretary of Emergency of the Generalitat on October 29, Emilio Argüeso.

This has agreed in a car on Monday, which Europa Press has had access, in which it accepts the declaration as complaints of both, which had requested the DANANA HORTA SUD DAMNIFIED ASSOCIATION.

The judge calls to declare both as “participants in the process of adopting the population’s self -protection measures“And he points out that, for the moment, this adoption process” to the highest authority “is attributed, the Minister “That he had at that time attributed these faculties, as well as for his organic relevance and therefore decisive” to the regional secretary.

Pradas defended last week the management he carried out on October 29, on the day of the Dana, and assured that did not hide the rest of the Cecopi members “No type of information” available in relation to its institutional function.

In a letter, Pradas said that the 112 emergency telephone was derived that day “All incidents communicated to the corresponding intervention services, which mobilized to attend to each situation that was communicated. ”

