Salome Pradas, after being charged: “The whole truth will be known, I fulfilled from the first minute with my functions”

After knowing its imputation in the case investigated by the Court of Instruction number 3 of Catarroja, the former Conssellera de Justicia and Emergency Responsible on the day of the Dana, Salome Pradas, has announced that its lawyers and attorney will proceed to its personation in the procedure, of which it is already part at the time it appears as investigated. Pradas wants to be aware of the instructed and the resolutions issued for several months and until this date, “since all we know is what is published by the media, and this in order to enforce the rights that the Constitution and the rest of the legal system confer me.”

In a statement sent to this newspaper, the former Conssellera Pradas has assured that he will always be able to help to know “the whole truth about the circumstances surrounding the emergency management of the natural catastrophe”.

“The truth,” he adds, of a few hours and a few days when I kept me, “from the first minute to the last”, attending “the institutional functions that corresponded to me according to the applicable regulations.” “Out of respect for the victims, the victims and the judicial instruction, I will not make more pronouncements until my statement in the judicial headquarters,” he said.

The “Single Command”

At the moment, the main person in charge is Salomé Pradas, who held the “Single Command” of the emergency, according to the Emergency Law and the Flood Plan.

It was the person who summoned the Cecopi and who presided over it until the arrival of the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón. Before, he was the person who decreed the more than two hours of recess and who called Mazón to inform him of the most important events and decisions.

The judge of the Dana Imputa to the former Conssellera Salomé Pradas

The striking “from the first minute to the last” that Solomé Pradas now alleges, seems a message to the President of the Generalitat, which was absent throughout the day of the management of the catastrophe and that did not appear by the Cecopi, according to its version, until 20.20 hours in the afternoon. Mazón chained acts outside the Dana between 9 in the morning and 14.30 time and then celebrated a copious food with the journalist Maribel Vilaplana until 18 hours. It is still unknown and Mazón has not clarified it either, what the president did between 18 and 20.28 hours. Can the former justice contemplate clarify these hours?