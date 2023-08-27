Minister of the STJ participated in the debate at the annual forum of Grupo Esfera, in Guarujá (SP)

The minister of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) Luiz Felipe Salomão said that the text of the tax reform needs to be very clear as to its propositions. Otherwise, he said, there could be judicialization.

“If the ball comes squared, it is difficult for the Judiciary not to see the turmoil being created. The judge acts within the limits of the law, but he does not create it. It is a part of legal certainty. We have tools, but we need a good legislative issue“, he said.

Salomão participated in the debate at the annual forum of Grupo Esfera, in Guarujá (SP). Earlier at the event, the Senate reform rapporteur, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), said that a constitutional ceiling will be created for tax increases.

“The fundamental thing for Brazilians is that the tax burden is not increased. No one else can afford to pay more excise tax in this country. The limiting power to tax needs to be established in the constitutional amendment”Braga said.

For Salomão, a good text will have a positive impact on the evaluation of Justice. And it will avoid legal uncertainty.

the digital newspaper Power360 rebroadcast the event channel on Youtube. Watch:

This is the 2nd edition of the Forum of Sphere Group. The group was founded in 2021 by businessman João Camargo, current chairman of CNN Brazil. The CEO is Camila Funaro Camargo, his daughter. She organized the 1st edition, in November 2022, and the 2nd, in August 2023.

“The promotion of dialogue between the public and private sectors is our focus. This exchange of perspectives and experiences is important for the search for solutions for the country”, said Camilla to the Power360. Read the full interview.

Here are the event panels and participants:

friday

“The challenges of Brazilian infrastructure: new PAC 2023”, at 3 pm:

Aloizio Mercadante, president of BNDES;

Dario Durigan, acting finance minister;

Alexandre Silveira, Minister of Mines and Energy;

Bruno Dantas, president of TCU;

André Esteves, partner at BTG Pactual.

“Legal security and integrity”, at 4 pm:

Vinicius Marques de Carvalho, Minister of the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union);

Jorge Messias, Minister of AGU (Attorney General of the Union);

Alexandre Barreto, Cade’s superintendent;

Jarbas Soares, Attorney General of Minas;

Marcus Vinicius Coêlho, former president of the OAB.

“Composition of the Brazilian GDP”, at 5 pm:

Margarete Coelho, director of administration and finance at Sebrae;

Igor Calvet, president of ABDI;

Bruna Assumpção, president of Líder Aviação.

“Green economy: agro, mining and low carbon”, at 17:50:

Rafael Fonteles, governor of Piauí;

Eduardo Bartolomeo, president of Vale;

Ana Cabral Gardner, CEO of Sigma Lithium.

Saturday

“Cybersecurity and social media”, at 9:30 am:

Dias Toffoli, Minister of the STF;

Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), senator;

Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-BA), federal deputy and MDB leader;

Renata Mielli, coordinator of the internet management committee in Brazil;

Ricardo Campos, specialist in data protection.

“The search for balance: fiscal reforms on the agenda”, at 10:20 am:

Paulo Pimenta, Minister of Secom;

Efraim Filho (União Brasil-PB), senator;

Eduardo Brage (MDB-AM), senator;

Bernard Appy, Secretary Extraordinary for Tax Reform;

Luiz Gustavo Bichara, lawyer.

“Health in Brazil”, at 11:30 am:

Isabel Gallotti, Minister of the STJ;

Claudio Lottenberg, chairman of the board of Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein;

Reginaldo Arcuri, president of Grupo FarmaBrasil;

Carlos Sanchez, president of EMS.

“Technology and innovation”, at 12:20 pm:

Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB), federal deputy and leader of the Republicans;

Gabriel Chalita, lawyer and former Secretary of Education of São Paulo;

Luiz Tonisi, CEO of Quallcom in Latin America;

Rachel Maia, CEO of RM Consulting;

Ricardo Cavalini, professor at Singularity University.

“The opportunities of Brazil”, at 13:05:

Roberto Campos Neto, President of the Central Bank;

Luis Felipe Salomão, Minister of the STJ;

Abílio Diniz, Chairman of the Board of Península Participações;

Paulo Gala, Chief Economist at Banco Master.

The journalist traveled at the invitation of Grupo Esfera Brasil.