In the last Plenary Meeting of the Salobreña Town Council the proposal to urge the meeting to find a solution to the town’s power cuts was approved unanimously.

The Mayor, Mª Eugenia Rufino, explained that Salobreña suffers blackouts all year round and when it isn’t a complete blackout, the problem is a voltage drop (brownout). * Sometimes the power outage has lasted throughout the day, which has been very detrimental for local businesses.

For this reason Ms. Rufino asked for backing during a video-conference Plenary to pressure the meeting to commence a fining procedure against Endesa for failings in its contractural obligations.

The Council also unanimously approved contacting Endesa directly, demanding that they guarantee 24/7 the electricity supply to all parts of the town and specifically to every Endesa client within the municipality, budgeting in the necessary investment in its electrical infrastructure.

*Editorial note: A brownout is an intentional or unintentional drop in voltage in an electrical power supply system. The term brownout comes from the dimming of electric bulbs when the voltage reduces. A voltage reduction may be an effect of disruption of an electrical grid, or may occasionally be imposed in an effort to reduce load and prevent a power outage, known as a blackout.

(News: Salobreña, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)