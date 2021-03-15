The Councilor of Parks and Gardens, Nobby the Gnome… (just kidding) Luis Cano, explained that the parks in Salobreña and Lobres will open under normal hours, whereas The fountain and La Caleta will be open from 08.00h to 19.00h each day.

As for the Liberty Park, Councilor Cano and Councilor M.ª José García (Public Works) had a shuffle around the said park where the final touches were being carried out after a complete renovation began a few months ago.

This work included 57 parking slots in the area of ​​the park, as well as leisure areas, and exercise apparatus within the park. There’s also the Forest of wishes (Wood of wishes) where children can plant their own trees.

