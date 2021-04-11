A man was arrested in Salobreña as the suspect behind the vandalic acts against a bank in town, as well as in an urbanizaciíon.

The 28-year-old man, who has a criminal record, has been accused of the causing the damage to the glass door of a Bankía branch in Salobreña, using a large stone as a projectile, on the 1st of March.

Despite trying to hide his identity, the police were able to use CCTV footage for his identification.

Then, over a month later, on the 6th of April, several residents in an urbanization within the municipality, reported that somebody had caused considerable damage to two of its buildings, specifically to the glass entrance door and to an inter-phone panel (door buzzers and microphone / speaker unit).

The Salobreña-based, Guardia Civil already had clues leading to the suspect when this second vandalic act was carried out, which when investigated, pointed towards the same suspect.

Accordingly he was arrested, charged and released pending appearing before a judge.

