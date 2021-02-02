According to the contagion figures, Salobreña will be able to open up again, having completed a fortnight closed down.

Seven other municipalities will also be ‘released’ from confinement: Campotéjar, Dílar, Dúrcal, Juviles, Salar, Turón and Vélez de Benaudalla

The Mayor of Salobreña, María Eugenia Rufino, is a bit uneasy about it because the contagion figures could easily climb back up to the 500 mark causing another perimeter closure.

For this reason she calls upon residents to exercise caution: “This reopening does not mean that we can let our guard down,” she said.

Regardless of any misgivings, at 23.59h tonight (or 01.00h Wednesday, if you prefer) the perimeter restrictions will be lifted

At the moment Salobreña has a contagion figure of 431.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, but just a few cases more and it’s back to lock down.

As for the Andalucia-wide restrictions, they continue to be in force: you cannot leave the province, nor enter nearby townships that are locked down. The maximum number of people that can gather in a dwelling or in social conditions is four people. All bars and other business must close by 16.00h and the night curfew remains in place.

