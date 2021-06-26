Opposition parties in Salobreña have criticized the Mayor and her cabinet for not having an annual budget approved and for increasing salaries.

According to Citizens, they accuse the governing party of “laxity” and even “hoodwinking” the people of Salobreña and consider these two years of the Mayor’s legislature as a “waste of time.” Particular points criticized are, according to party Spokesman, Plácido Leyva, the unfinished Green Vial and the municipal police lacking resources.

Another opposition party, More Costa Tropical, criticized the Mayor’s decision to give pay rises to councilors. Party spokesman, Juan Collado, considered that the governing party has spent the last two years in apathy but goes so far as to say that the PSOE in Salobreña has been this way for the last ten years.

As for, the Popular Party, whilst pointing out that the pandemic has been the prime concern of the governing party, they consider that the Mayor is “lost” and she has applied “laziness when it comes to governing.” Party Spokesman, Gustavo Aybar, says that his party has put forward proposals that have been accepted and will continue to do so.

We can, feels “disappointed,” over the hope generated when UI entered into a coalition agreement with the Mayor’s party. Party Spokeswoman, María Jesús Castaño, explained that such a left-wing coalition would have changed the municipal cleaning services into a public company but to date it remains in private hands.

She also laments that the Old Town Mobility Plan, has not materialized, which means that this summer there will be the normal congestion experienced up there, yet again.

Lastly, Vox equally recognized that the pandemic has overshadowed the present legislature which has affected the work of many citizens but for that reason more should have been done to ease their plight. Party Spokesman, Manuel Martín, has criticized the salary increases for councilors because of this.

From within the coalition the UI Spokesman Luis Cano, points out that much of the budget earmarked for other things have had to be diverted to cover the extra cleaning and disinfection work around the town and the many other tasks generated by the health crisis.

