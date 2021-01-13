The Mayor of Salobreña, María Eugenia Rufino, has followed the example of the Mayor of Motril and calls on the town’s residents to remain at home as much as possible in order to control the growing contagion figures.

“Eleven news cases were detected in the space of one day, which is unsettling,” she explained, adding that there have been 31 new cases in the last two days ..

She said that she will convoke the local, committee of health experts, if the figures from today reflect an expansion of the virus in town.

The Christmas festivities have left their mark on the contagion figures. Furthermore during Christmas the police handed out 26 ends for infringing the present Covid restrictions.

Everybody, including the Salobreña Town Council, is waiting for an announcement from the meeting later this week on a possible imposition of stricter restrictions.

