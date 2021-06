The fire occurred on Blas Infante Street but was soon dealt with by the Motril fire service, aided by an off-duty officer from the Local Police, who carried out an evactuation of the apartment block.

The Guardia Civil also attended, controlling curious bystanders and traffic.

Blas Infante Street is a pedestrian street that runs parallel with Federico Garcia Avenue, not far from the Municipal Market buidling.

(News: Salobrena, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)