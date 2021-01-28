The data released about the present contagion situation within the province show that Salobreña has dropped below 500, but in must remain locked down.

The figure for Salobreña stands at 484.6 per 100,000 infected – we shall publish the update for the whole province this afternoon around 16.00h.

According to the Mayor, Mrs. Rufino, the good behavior of residents and the restrictive measures taken are responsible for this improvement. Nevertheless, she reminded residents that even though the figure lie below the 500 benchmark, the perimeter restrictions remain in place until the 3rd of February.

This news will be very welcome for chiringuito owners down on the beach as many had already decided to close, so the possible lifting of the restrictions on the 3rd, given the positive evolution of the situation, might entice them to reopen.

Today I spoke with the people at The Rock, which is closed until further notice, and Emilio House, who said that they had no idea what they were going to do, preferring to wait until this weekend before making a decision to close or not – this was also the case of Bahia Restaurant. I also spoke with Cafeteria Habana who said that they will be remaining open.

All the other beach bars appeared to be closed up and that was around lunchtime, which does not necessarily mean that they won’t be opening tomorrow or this weekend.

(News: Salobrena, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)