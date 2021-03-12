Tuesday 16th March at 17.00h there will be an original soundtrack film in Salobreña Auditorium, next to the Town Hall.

The film is Official Secrets starring Keira Knightley, Ralph Fiennes and Matt Smith, amongst others.

The film is based on true events during the lead up to the 2003 Iraq Invasion. Keira Knightely plays a whistleblower who works in GCHQ…

“In early 2003, GCHQ analyst Katharine Gun (Keira Knightely) obtains a memo detailing a joint United States and British operation to spy on diplomats from several non – permanent United Nations Security Council member states Cameroon, Chile, Bulgaria and Guinea in order to“ dig dirt ”on them and influence the Security Council into passing a resolution supporting an invasion of Iraq.

Angered that the United Kingdom is being led into a war on false pretences, Katharine leaks the memo to a friend involved in the anti-war movement, who passes it to anti-war activist Yvonne Ridley, who in turn passes it to The Observer journalist Martin Bright. ”

So, for only five euros, you can at last take a seat in a cinema and watch a film that’s not dubbed. However, for those of you who are trying to improve their Spanish, the good news is that you can follow the subtitles in Spanish.

