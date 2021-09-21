The Salobreña Police Local nabbed a drunk driver on Avenida Federico García Sunday night after colliding with another vehicle.

The 50-year-old arrested man decided that he was going to reverse back up a one-way system connecting the town with its beach area. He didn’t see the car coming down the right way and backed into him. Nobody was hurt.

Of course, the other driver was not a happy bunny and a heated argument ensued. It didn’t take long for the other driver to realize that the 50-year-old was drunk, so he called the police.

The police arrived around 22.00h and breathalysed the culprit, who was well over the limit. The police immediately immobilized his vehicle and charged the man with drink driving, for which he could face a fine of 1,000 euros, a loss of half the points on his license and the loss of the said driving license for a period of time.

Editorial comment: he should work out how many drinks he had and divide that number into the fine and probably loss of employment due to a lack of transport, then he will know exactly just how expensive each drink was to buy

