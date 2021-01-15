Starting yesterday, the Mayor of Salobreña order the closure of public squares, monuments, cultural workshops, amongst other places.

Furthermore, the Town Hall building and other administrative offices will be denying access to the public, recommending instead that inquiries, etc, be made over the telephone or via the Internet.

In the case of urgent paperwork, you must have a prior appointment obtained via: https://salobrena.sedelectronica.es/citaprevia

These measures come after 38 cases in a short time, with the Mayor, María Eugenia Rufino, already imploring residents to remain at home as much as possible, unless it is strictly necessary to go out.

She also expressed concern for school children because of the necessity to ventilate the classrooms; have the windows open despite the unusually low temperatures.

Later today the Junta de Andalucía will announce stricter measures that will come into force Monday 00.01h. However, until they do, we won’t know what exactly they entail.

