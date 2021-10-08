It was well planned, timed to coincide with children entering school in the morning, ensuring that most of the Local Police were on school-crossing duty.

The Guardia Civil in Salobreña are looking for the bank robber; a man in his 40’s, who had entered the bank branch with a firearm when there were only two staff and one customer in the branch.

The manager, who was in her office at the time, was unaware of what was happening, so the female, bank clerk on the counter was alone when the man produced the pistol / revolver (it is not clear which).

The only customer in the bank at that moment had come in after the bank robber and was standing behind him when he approached the cashier and drew the handgun.

There are two branches in Salobreña; this incident took place in the one on the Federico García Lorca Avenue and not the one on Antonio Machado Avenue. Apparently the robber got away with 600 euros.

As soon as the bank robbery became know, the Guardia Civil had pulled the rack of spikes across the exits to the town, in front of Julian Bar, and from the same roundabout leading into the Pontanilla. However, it appears that the man managed to elude them and flee the town.

(News: Salobreña, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)