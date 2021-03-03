Around ten in the evening of Monday the municipal police received a call from residents to say that individuals had smashed bank the glass door of a bank.

The bank concerned is a branch of Bankia, which is where Ramón Jiménez Street crosses with Antonio Marchado Street.

A patrol car was despatched and when the officers arrived they confirmed the damage but culprits had long fled. They then informed the Guardia Civil, who will deal with the investigation.

But it didn’t end there because in the early hours of the morning, around 02.00h, another call came in to say two individuals were trying to force the door open of the said bank. Again, the suspects had fled by the time that the police arrived, and again, they Local Police informed the Civil Guard of the further developments.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspects wore baseball caps and masks. The Guardia Civil are examing the CCTV footage to look for clues leading to the identity of the assailants.

(News: Salobrena, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia – Photo: Radio Salobreña)