Salo | The police used a firearm to stop a threatening person in Salo

The police say they had to use a firearm to stop a person behaving threateningly towards the police.

22.3. 21:15

Police used a firearm in an apartment building in Salo on Wednesday, the Southwest Finland Police Department informs.

The person shot by the police was injured and received first aid at the scene, from where he was transported to the hospital for further treatment. According to preliminary information, he was not seriously injured.

The case is being investigated as violent resistance to an official.