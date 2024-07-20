Salo | The Finnish city was filled with option millionaires and enjoyed exceptionally fat years until it all ran out

Salo lived through the wild success of Nokia, and when the mobile phone manufacturer collapsed, the city was almost destroyed. Since then, Salo created his leather. Now three contemporaries tell about the incredible stages of the city.

Toni Lehtinen HS

2:00 am

Part 1: New rough cars and millionaire houses from the years of success

On the year 1999, and the city of Salo and neighboring municipalities are bathed in money.

The street scene shows more new Bemars, Mersu and Aude than before. In the mornings, their bows head to Joensuunkatu, the premises of Nokia’s mobile phone unit and the factory.