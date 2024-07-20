Sunday, July 21, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Salo | The Finnish city was filled with option millionaires and enjoyed exceptionally fat years until it all ran out

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 21, 2024
in World Europe
0
Salo | The Finnish city was filled with option millionaires and enjoyed exceptionally fat years until it all ran out
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder

Salo lived through the wild success of Nokia, and when the mobile phone manufacturer collapsed, the city was almost destroyed. Since then, Salo created his leather. Now three contemporaries tell about the incredible stages of the city.

Toni Lehtinen HS

Picture: Antti Johansson HS

Part 1: New rough cars and millionaire houses from the years of success

On the year 1999, and the city of Salo and neighboring municipalities are bathed in money.

The street scene shows more new Bemars, Mersu and Aude than before. In the mornings, their bows head to Joensuunkatu, the premises of Nokia’s mobile phone unit and the factory.

#Salo #Finnish #city #filled #option #millionaires #enjoyed #exceptionally #fat #years #ran

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Anielle Franco will get married in RJ and ministers will be godparents

Anielle Franco will get married in RJ and ministers will be godparents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]