Salo | The dachshund comes from the forest to Anni Hietanen's yard in the evenings: “Now the yard is full”

One evening, Anni Hietanen's yard was “full of badgers.”

1.4. 20:57

JasperJesper and Joonatan.

This is how a resident of Salo in the Perniö station area saw it Anni Hietanen61, has named a dachshund who repeatedly visits his yard.

“They are nice striped faces. The badgers have been a pleasant surprise. They haven't caused any damage,” says Hietanen.

She lives with her husband at the edge of a large forest. Badgers have been seen in the yard for a few years, but never in such large numbers.

“I stayed to see what the hell. Now the yard is full of badgers”, Hietanen recalls the first sighting of the trio in early March.

Roundish and the stocky badger is nocturnal. Badgers come to Hietanen's yard late at night in spring and autumn.

“When there is little food in nature.”

Hietanen has noticed that sunflower seeds and nuts that have fallen from the bird feeder are tasty to badgers.

“They eat the earth thoroughly clean.”

The badger is described as an omnivore. For example, it tastes like earthworms, berries and baby birds.

Anni Hietanen immortalized this badger near her home in May 2021.

Photography hobbyist Hietanen admits that the badger is one of his favorite animals.

“I think they're cool and wonderful.”

In the summer, he has immortalized badgers in the wild. Large carnivores also live in the region.

“Last year I was successful. I photographed the wolf in the evening in a nearby field. The next evening there was a lynx in another field.”

Today, Hietanen looks forward to the evening visits to the yard by the Dachshund trio.

“They have good manners. They leave the yard alone. They just go to eat and return to the forest.”