Sunday, August 4, 2024
Salo | The berry picker who lost the bucket had found his way home

August 3, 2024
Salo | The berry picker who lost the bucket had found his way home
The neighbor recognized the owner of the berry bucket, who had gotten lost but found his way home himself. The blueberry catch has been returned to the owner, the police say.

In Salo the berry picker who was feared lost on Friday had indeed found his way home. The berry picker who left the bucket, t-shirt and bike behind was apparently lost and had not found his things anymore, the police say.

The police were informed about the goods found at the edge of the forest along Kuuselankatu in Kauriskallio in the afternoon.

Police asked the public for tips about a possibly missing person on Friday. It paid off, because the police in Southwest Finland got a call from a neighbor of a berry grower.

It turned out that the berry picker on the older side had found his home that same evening.

According to the police, the berry grower has recovered his lost goods and a couple of liters of blueberry catch.

Police launched a search Friday, though it was unclear if anyone was missing and in need of help.

The volunteer rescue service was alerted to the scene, but the berry picker’s whereabouts were revealed soon after the police requested help. The police announced that the person had been found less than an hour after that at 9:30.

