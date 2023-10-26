Salo | A detached house that was to be renovated was destroyed in a fire in Kuusjoki

The outbuildings in the same courtyard were spared from the flames.

Frontline house was destroyed in a fire in Salo Kuusjoki late on Thursday evening, according to Varsinais-Suomen rescue service.

The alarm came to Yli-Pässintie at 21:38. When the rescue service arrived at the scene, the fire was in the full fire stage and the forces were focused on preventing the spread of the fire.

Two outbuildings in the courtyard were spared from the flames. Personal injuries were also avoided.

According to the on-duty fire marshal, the burned building was a renovation site where people lived regularly. The resident was not there at the time of the fire, but a neighbor reported the flames to the emergency center.

At one o’clock in the morning, extinguishing work was still underway, and it was estimated that they would last for another hour.

There is currently no information on the cause of the fire.

Kuusjoki is located about 20 kilometers north of the center of Salo. The area was an independent municipality before the union of municipalities in 2009, when nine municipalities and the city of Salo were merged.