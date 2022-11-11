Salmonella in eggs, here’s what batches. The recall of the number 22420650AVI, 22420655AVI, 22430669AVI, 22440674AVI, 22420634AVI and 22420648AVI of the Aurora Srl brand (Falconara Marittima, An), sales denomination ‘Copav’, has been published on the website of the Ministry of Health.

The reasons for the recall are the “positivity for salmonella enteritidis following official sampling of the feces of laying hens, performed by Asur Area Vasta 2 on 27 October”, reads the recall. Who bought the indicated lots “must not consume the product“, but he must” return the package in his possession to the point of sale where he bought it “.