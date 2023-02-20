The Salmonella alarm goes off in pesto. Some batches of the product have been withdrawn from the shelves of the Esselunga supermarket chain. That’s what it is

Last February 15th there chain of supermarkets long S he withdrew the shelves packs Of Genoese basil dop without organic garlicFor the risk of Salmonella. Precisely the lot removed from the counter del fresco corresponds to the acronym “pr 02/01/2023”, identified with the brand of the plant “It 1184 S CE”, in a 14 gram package and with an expiry date of 22 February 2023. The ministry announced this in a note of health.

Here’s which brand of pesto has been recalled

The product, explains the chain of the Caprotti family, has been withdrawn from all outlets and is no longer on the shelves. Customers who have purchased it are asked to “do not consume the product and return it to the point of sale“. Just as it must be made clear that the suspected Salmonella only concerns the article with the indicated expiry date and not the entire range.

READ ALSO: Health, superbugs 33 small killers lethal to humans

What is Salmonella and what are the symptoms

Salmonella can cause from simple gastrointestinal tract disorders (fever, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea), up to more serious clinical forms (bacteremia or focal infections) in already frail subjects (children and the elderly). Hospitalization is possible, but in most cases the course of the disease is benign. Symptoms can last 4 to 7 days.

Subscribe to the newsletter

