The former head of the Scottish Government, Alex Salmond, will force the passage of the independence process if he manages to return to the Holyrood Parliament, as leader of the Alba party, in the regional elections on May 6. The new electoral vehicle has not stood out in the polls in the first week of the campaign, but there are indications that it could capture enough nationalist votes to steal the anticipated majority from his old party, the SNP, led by Nicola Sturgeon.

“A sovereign supermajority will strengthen Scotland’s hand over Boris Johnson and the conservative Westminster Government,” he stressed this Wednesday at an audiovisual meeting with members of the Foreign Press Association in London (FPA). Salmond justified his return to the electoral arena not as a fight with the SNP or a challenge to the authority of his political heir after three years of legal disputes and bitter accusations, but as a strategy to accelerate the independence process.

He asked for the second vote of the nationalist elector that, as he explained, the SNP would not win in the regional section of the elections, based on the D’Hont system of proportional representation, which punishes the formations with the greatest support at the polls. Alba opens, therefore, with 32 candidates on the regional lists and is absent from the 73 constituencies where the respective parliamentarian decides by an absolute majority. “If Alba succeeds and is part of the supermajority, the constitutional debate would take place not party to party between the Tory and SNP leaders, but between Boris Johnson and an overwhelming majority of MPs representing the people of Scotland,” he said.

Impatient



Alba aims to capture the impatient with Sturgeon’s tactics, who have seen the opportunity to celebrate the so-called ‘indiRef2’ pass before the consummation of Brexit. If he achieves his goal, Salmond will urge to open negotiations with Johnson in the “first week” of the formation of a largely pro-independence Parliament. “We will never know the answer if we do not ask the question and I think we should ask it,” he said on what would be the second sovereign plebiscite since 2014.

The two leaders agree that the Conservative Prime Minister will end up at the negotiating table with the SNP or, in Salmond’s version, with leaders of various Scottish parties. “There are more tricks with a supermajority, but if Johnson refuses to participate and defies the democratic will of Scotland, we would support a range of tactics,” he added. He mentioned, in particular, legal remedies in Scotland and internationally, “peaceful” demonstrations and other actions that exercise “people’s power as an integral part of the democratic process.” “It is essential that the Scottish Parliament establish the legitimacy of our cause,” he stressed.

Salmond made a difference with the recent Spanish experience where, as he observed, “violence turned against the Catalan people” and the Constitution does not admit the secession of any territory. He referred to the “British unwritten Constitution”, which is based on the 1707 Union Agreement between the Kingdoms of England and Scotland, and stated that all Prime Ministers of the last decades have recognized the right of nations to self-determination. From United Kingdom. “We must persuade Johnson and with determination and political effort we will make him change his position,” he challenged.