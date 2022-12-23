Salmon | The bucket loader derailed the city into chaos: Almost the entire city government walked out of the meeting

A bucket loader was purchased for the city of Lohja in June without a proper tender. The rest is already history.

The city government meeting in Lohja on Monday 19.12. a special twist, when all the members of the city council, except for one person, left the meeting with disabilities.

The mass walkout took place when the meeting’s agenda included giving a statement to the Helsinki Administrative Court.

An individual from Lohja had filed a municipal complaint with the administrative court about the Lohja council’s October allocation decision, which is related to the bucket loader the city acquired in June.

“We shouldn’t have left the meeting, but we wanted to do so to avoid any further complaints in the matter. So that no one can next claim that the group that approved the procedure was also there to prepare a statement,” says the chairman of the Lohja City Council Pekka Luoma (collect.).

The argument of the Lohja resident who appealed to the administrative court was that the authority that made the decision exceeded its authority and that the decision is otherwise illegal.

Same The bucket loader has been causing a stir in Lohja for a long time.

In June, a bucket loader was purchased for Lohja that cost around 200,000 euros. In exchange, the city gave a 2010 backhoe loader, the value of which was well over 60,000 euros.

However, the procurement was not properly tendered, and after the sale, the city launched an internal audit.

According to the audit report, the procurement was not tendered at all, there was no appropriation approved in the budget available for it, and the official who signed the order confirmation was not competent.

The order for the bucket loader was decided by the city’s technical director at the time Pasi Perämäki, but the acquisition was prepared by a different office holder. Perämäki received a warning for exceeding his authority from the then mayor Jarkko from Härmälä.

However, after the completion of the inspection report, the city government decided to approve the sale in the fall.

The city government justified its decision by saying that canceling the deal would have caused the city a bigger loss than accepting it. According to the board’s assessment, approving the deal was an overall cheaper solution, even though the purchase was made incorrectly.

However, Mayor Jarkko Härmälä left a different opinion on the matter.

At the same meeting, the city government proposed to the city council that the appropriations for the machine center be increased by 70,000 euros, which will be covered by reducing the appropriations for the planned roads. The city council approved the procedure.

Last Monday, those who left the meeting of the Lohja City Council in a state of obstruction had all been either approving the deal or presenting an increase in appropriations to the council.

The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV) has also been interested in Lohja’s bucket loader shop, and there is an investigation pending.

Interesting The fact that Jarkko Härmälä resigned from the position of mayor of Lohja in October in the middle of a trial period, and after this the council invited Pasi Perämä, who was reprimanded by Härmälä, to be the new mayor.

Perämäki is one of Lohja’s credit officers: he has worked in the city for 30 years in various management positions, in addition to the position of technical director, he has also worked twice as acting director. as mayor.

He was also asked several times to apply for the position of mayor in the selection round, which resulted in the appointment of Härmälä.

Western Uusimaa told in Septemberthat most local politicians think that Härmälä’s warning to Perämäki was an exaggeration.

Lohja’s local politicians have been tight-lipped about the reasons that led to Härmälä’s resignation.

Härmälä himself comment to Yle, that his resignation was essentially influenced by “the misuse of public funds by the city’s technical staff”.

Also Pasi Perämäki remained himself at the meeting held last Monday.

In the end, only the members of the city council remained at the meeting Heli Saukkola (coordinator) and two substitute members who were present due to absences. Nine alternate members were invited to the meeting via Teams, and the alternate member Leena Saari (sd) was elected chairman for the duration of the decision.

According to the statement of the deputy city council, the appeal to the administrative court should be rejected as unfounded, because the council’s October decision was about the allocation of funds, not the procurement decision.

The city council is competent to decide on changes in allocations, and changing the allocation is not an illegal decision.

The examination of procurement decisions, instead of the administrative court, belongs to the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority, where a separate investigation is pending. The statement also states that if a crime is suspected in the case, investigating it would be the responsibility of the police.

The city government according to chairman Pekka Luoma, the controversial bucket loader has already been in heavy use in the city of Lohja. There has been enough snow even in Lohja.

Luoma cannot assess whether there are still new twists to the saga.

He himself is already tormented by the subject.

“Hopefully, the matter would have been dealt with by now. In my opinion, Lohja would have much bigger problems to solve”, says Luoma.

The Lohja City Council’s statement to the Helsinki Administrative Court was previously reported Over and Western Uusimaa.