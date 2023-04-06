Ingredients: 300 gr of fresh salmon. 200 gr of smoked salmon. 300 grams of rice. 1.5 avocados. 4 radishes. 1 cucumber. 2 chives (the stems). Olive oil. / Salt. / Pepper, 1 lemon. Teriyaki sauce. fresh ginger. Toasted sesame seeds. Vinegar. Chive. daughters of celery

We will have to freeze the fresh salmon and keep it for at least 48 hours. Once defrosted, cut it into cubes of two centimeters on each side. We do the same with the smoked salmon. We put everything in a bowl and dress it with a teaspoon of teriyaki, another lemon juice, grated ginger, pepper and a drizzle of oil. Remove, cover with plastic wrap and put it in the fridge.

Let’s go with the rice. We cook it in four parts of water to one of rice and a pinch of salt. Once cooked -we will have it in 15 minutes- we cool it by passing it under the tap and drain it well. We transfer it to a bowl and add a few drops of oil, a few drops of vinegar and pepper. And we already have all the ingredients ready to assemble the poke.

On each plate we are placing the salmon tacos without mixing; next to it, the avocado, cut into thin overlapping half slices and seasoned with a little lemon juice and a few grains of salt; add the rice next to it and follow the circle of the plate and place the stems of the chives cut into thin slices on top of it.

We complete the composition with sliced ​​radishes and half slices of cucumber. Add the finely chopped chives and a few celery leaves on top that will flavor the dish and give it a green and fresh touch. Finally, a drizzle of olive oil and a drizzle of toasted sesame seeds on top of all the ingredients.