Salmon | A car driver hit a young person on the crosswalk and left the scene – The police are asking for observations

November 7, 2022
The police need eyewitness accounts of the crosswalk accident in Lohja that happened on November 2. The car driver hit the young man at the intersection of Laurinkatu and Suurlohjankatu and left the scene without stopping.

Western Uusimaa the police are asking for eyewitness accounts of the crosswalk accident that happened in Lohja on Wednesday, November 2.

A car driver hit a junior high school student on the crosswalk at the intersection of Laurinkatu and Suurlohjankatu. The accident happened around 8:20 p.m.

The motorist left the scene without stopping and continued driving in the direction of Prisma. The driver was driving a small silver-gray passenger car. The other front light of the car was dark.

Middle school age the victim was not seriously injured in the accident.

The police in Länsi-Uusimaa are investigating the incident as endangering traffic safety and now need eyewitness accounts.

Observations can be sent to the police by e-mail to [email protected] You can also share your observations by leaving a message to the answering machine at the police tip number 0295 413 031.

