Salmon | A bucket loader caught fire at the Metsä Wood factory – The fire has spread

The fire also spread to the piles of wood chips next to the bucket loader. No one was injured in the fire.

Forest A fire broke out at Wood’s Lohja Kerto factory on Tehtaankatu on Friday afternoon, says the Länsi-Uusimaa rescue service.

The fire started in the bucket loader, from where it also spread to the adjacent piles of wood chips. Firefighter on duty Henrik Hellström says that the driver was moving wood chips on the loader when he noticed that his work machine was smoking. The driver immediately moved the machine away from the chips.

Despite this, the fire managed to spread to two piles of wood chips about 5 meters high. The piles were smoking, but the rescue service was able to prevent them from properly catching fire in the end. The bucket loader’s fuel tank broke in the fire, but the fuel that spilled out of it was recovered.

No one was injured in the fire, says Hellström. The smoke did not harm the environment either.

The fire department finished extinguishing the fire after about 19:00. There were several units of the rescue service.

Correction 21.4. 7:30 p.m.: The fire broke out at Metsä Wood’s factory, not Metso Wood’s, as was erroneously stated earlier in the story.