Blanco wasn’t the only one who enlivened the evening of the Sanremo Festival. Did you see what Psalm did? But Fiorello took care of it!

Nothing else has been said in the last few hours, Blanco destroying the scenography during his performance because he has audio problems. But he wasn’t the only one who enlivened the Sanremo 2023 Festival. Have you noticed what he did Psalm?

The rapper took the stage for the 73rd edition of the most awaited Festival of the year, with the song Russel Crowe. For him, a special stage, the floating stage of the Costa Smeralda present off the coast of Sanremo, located a few hundred meters from the Ariston.

Salmo performed in a real show, involving all the audience on board the ship and, at the end of the performance, thrown into the water. Just one little problem, the rapper didn’t think about the microphone!

There Fiorello’s reaction made everyone smile: “The microphone costs 2500 euros, you know? But you didn’t give me anything as equipment.”

At the end of the evening, the conductor is it amused to make fun of Amadeus. First the name gaffe, giANMARIA mistaken for Sangiovanni, then Salmo and Blanco’s fury on the Ariston stage!

But what did Blanco do to unleash the public’s controversy and boos? The singer, during his performance, thought well of dinstruct the scenography of red roses created especially for his song “The Island of Roses”.

Amadeus was surprised and asked him for explanations. Blanco could not hear the audio, touched his headset, trying to get the director’s attention and, in the end, as he himself said, decided to have fun anyway. He sure broke up the monotony of the evening, however not everyone appreciated his show of him being furious at him!

After the performance of the first 14 artists and the first provisional ranking, the second evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023 is awaited. In first place, for the moment, there is Marco Mengonifollowed by Eloide, Coma_Cose, Ultimo and Leo Gasmann.