At last joy is breathed among the university parish. José María Salmerón fulfilled this past weekend, at the meeting in Linarejos, where his team beat Linares Deportivo, one hundred official matches training UCAM.

The coach from Almería arrived in Murcia in 2015-16 to conquer the then Second B. With a clear game and some footballers who believed in the ‘Salmeronian’ discourse, the coach achieved promotion to professional football in his first stage as a university student. He started the season from the beginning and led the Catholic University team to the highest level that has ever been. Of course, to achieve this he had to battle with high-ranking rivals and beat Real Madrid Castilla in the final for promotion. Only five defeats in a year gave credibility to Salmerón’s game, focused on defensive clairvoyance and the forcefulness of the centrals.

In the following campaign things did not turn out so well. The UCAM returned to descend that same year to the bronze category after climbing there. Salmerón was dismissed after 18 days and did not say goodbye, until soon to the entity of Los Jerónimos.

The Almeria coach has found his place in the university club, after his adventures in Real Murcia, Recreativo and Burgos



However, the capital of Segura liked Salmerón. That is why, the following season, he joined Real Murcia and led the pimentoneros to the promotion phase. He did not renew in a Murcia plagued by defaults and institutional problems. In the following two sports years he traveled to Huelva, to take charge of Recreativo, and moved to Burgos to pilot a succulent project. But it did not go well in El Plantío.

In 2020-21, the Mendoza family was aware of how difficult the outlook was due to the restructuring of national football with the implementation of the First and Second Federation. That is why Pedro Reverte, current UCAM sports director, called José María Salmerón again to make this the cornerstone of a project that met his expectations. The university made a significant financial outlay to go up to 1st RFEF.

Salmerón raised UCAM to the new prelude to professional football and stayed one step, again in the ‘playoff’, from achieving the long-awaited promotion to Second. Ibiza, current silver team, beat Murcia in a season that in any case was left to frame.

The azulones were at the top of the table throughout the year in a competition marked by Covid, changes and haste. Salmerón triumphed, who now embarks on a new journey in the First RFEF with a balance of 49 victories, 27 draws and 24 defeats in the different stages that he has trained the Murcian team.