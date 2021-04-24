UCAM will host Atlético Sanluqueño tomorrow (Besoccer La Condomina, 6:00 pm) in a duel that is special for university students. Those of Salmerón, although they depend on other results, want to seal their classification for the ‘playoff’ of promotion to Second and confirm that they are again among the 16 best teams in the category. To do this, the first step is to beat a team that they have already defeated in their field by zero to one.

However, Salmerón does not want any kind of relaxation. The fact that those of Sanlúcar de Barrameda have not achieved the victory in this second phase should not be a reason to consider that the clash will be affordable. «There are no easy games. Sanluqueño finished the first phase in the top three with rivals such as Marbella or Recre. They are a very dangerous team away from home and they defend well. That they have not won in this second phase does not mean that they are not capable of doing so. We have to go with maximum intensity and win because we play a lot. It is the party to obtain the classification and it is necessary to go with everything », explained the Almerian yesterday in press conference.

The university team has not lost for ten games, but the Azulón coach believes that the past should be left behind and that his players have to concentrate on day-to-day life. “Winning one game does not mean that everyone will win. We are on a good line and we are working well, but football is not an exact science. There are many aspects that go into a game and it can get complicated. In Algeciras it was not an easy meeting and this is not going to be either, “added Salmerón.

For this meeting, UCAM has dismissed Jordi Sánchez due to the accumulation of yellow cards. The clearest alternative is Aketxe, which is also his usual replacement when the Catalan leaves the pitch, but the Almeria coach is considering other options. «Pablo Espina is also a forward and can do that role. We also have Xemi or Alberto who can contribute things to us in that position. Any player can go out, and whoever goes out is going to come out full, “said Salmerón. In addition, Viti, who had to retire in Algeciras in the first half, is doubtful and Biel Ribas has also had some discomfort during the week.