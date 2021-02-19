The UCAM CF is at a key moment. Five days without knowing the victory and the need to regain the three points at stake so as not to get out of the promotion playoffs. Salmerón, for now, is calm because “we depend on us. If we don’t beat Lorca Deportiva, the classification would be complicated since we would lose that factor “. The Almeria native is confident in achieving the goal, which is none other than “being in the First RFEF and we want to do it by staying among the top three.” It will be later, once achieved, when we “dream” of promotion to Second.

In view of Lorca Deportiva, which is in the lower zone, “we cannot trust ourselves. We know how difficult it is every week to get the three points ”. In addition, the team from Lorca “has been close to achieving victory in several games, hopefully not in this one.” Therefore, Salmerón warns that it will be “a difficult game.”

One of the keys to getting back on the right track will be to “counteract the adverse situations that arise. In El Ejido everything seemed under control and when they scored the goal we were ‘KO’ for half an hour ”. This you can’t afford a UCAM CF that if it did not win would have “a little more difficult to be among the top three. It would be complicated but not impossible ”.