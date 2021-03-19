The minimum objective set by UCAM for this season was to enter the Pro League, something that the university students achieved last weekend in the derby against Real Murcia. However, in the azulón team there are no reasons to celebrate at the moment. Your staff, your budget, and your ambition force you to strive for bigger goals. For this, each point that can be added is decisive in order to be among the 16 teams that fight in the ‘playoff’ for promotion to Second and there is no place to take a week of relaxation.

This is how José María Salmerón warned his players yesterday before taking on Recreativo Granada this Sunday, which needs victory and a stumble from Real Murcia to get out of the relegation promotion. “We are gambling three points that can be vital for the next phase of the competition. It is not the same to spend with 30 points than with 33, which can be an advantage match over our rivals, “explained the Almeria player.

The UCAM coach affirmed that they have prepared the game like any other: «The team is doing well and has had a great week of work. We want to get the three points this weekend and we have worked in the same way as other weeks, reinforcing the good things and trying to improve the errors to be better. In addition, if UCAM takes the victory against the Nasrid affiliate, they will make sure to finish the first phase as the leader of the group. A fact that does not give him any type of advantage, but that reinforces the good season for the azulones.

“An atypical subsidiary”



The azulón coach also made an analysis of his rival. The people of Granada are fourth from the tail with 23 points after the 17 rounds played. «It is a team with a lot of potential and danger. I remember the first leg, in which we won two to one, but they got ahead. We understand that it is an atypical subsidiary because it has young players with a lot of quality, but reinforced by experienced people. It is a team that always tries to be in the top positions and that comes in a good line, “said Salmerón.

The university coach also spoke about the possible variants that he has with all the available squad, except Tropi who saw his fifth yellow in the derby and will go clean to the second phase of the competition: “I like to change the eleven a lot because we have a Very competitive squad and I do my best, but this year is not easy.