Actress Sana Khan, who worked with Salman Khan in the film Jai Ho, has announced to leave the entertainment industry. He has given information about this on social media. Sana Khan has thanked fans for writing a long post on her Instagram account, as well as the reason behind leaving Bollywood.

Posting on Instagram, Sana Khan wrote, ‘Brothers and sisters, today I am talking to you at an important point in my life. I have been living the life of showbiz film industry for years and in this time I have got luck, respect and wealth on behalf of my loved ones, for which I am thankful to them, but for a few days, this feeling has captured me. Has it been that the purpose of human being in the world is only to earn wealth and fame?

“Doesn’t it make him foolish to live his life under the help of those who are helpless and helpless?” Should not that person think that he can die at any time? And after death What is going to happen to him. I am looking for answers to these two questions, especially this second question, what will happen to me after death? ‘

‘I looked for the answer in my religion, then I came to know that this life of the world is actually to improve the life after death and it will be better in the beginning when the man lives according to the order of his creator. Live and not just make wealth and fame your objective. Rather, escape from the life of crime and kill humanity and follow the path of your creator.

Sana further wrote, ‘So today I declare that from today onwards I leave the life of my showbiz (film industry) and do my best to follow the dictates of humanity and the orders of my creator.’ He further wrote, ‘It is a request to all my brothers and sisters that you should pray for me that Allahtala should accept my love. Finally, I request all my brothers and sisters not to treat me to any showbiz. Thank you very much.’