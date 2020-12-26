Bollywood’s Dabangg Khan, or Salman Khan, will turn 55 on December 27, although due to Corona infection this year, he is not celebrating his birthday at his farmhouse and is busy shooting but there is a lot of excitement about his birthday among fans is. From now on, they have started receiving birthday greetings on social media. By the way, let me tell that Salman’s fan flying is tremendous. He is such an actor of Bollywood who rules the hearts of all, big and small. Apart from films, Salman Khan is also the most handsome actor and most eligible Bachelor, who is also a hit on TV. This dashing star is yet to find his bride. We are going to tell you a secret related to Salman Khan’s life. Actually, Salman’s wedding cards were also printed, but then something happened that Salman Khan has not been married till date. However, everyone just wants to know when Salman Khan will get married.

The marriage cards were also divided but the marriage did not take place.

According to media reports, in 1999, 21 years ago, Salman Khan also had a lot of love for someone. The matter reached marriage. The date was fixed and the cards were also distributed, but just 6 days before the wedding, Salman Khan changed his intention to get married, that too because he was not in the mood to get married. After this, all the preparations for Salman Khan’s wedding were shelved. This story was mentioned by his close friend and well-known producer Sajid Nadiadwala himself on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. When the entire team reached Kapil’s show for the promotion of Housefull 4. Sajid then said that Salman himself escaped but implicated me. Though Sajid did not reveal on the show who Salman Khan was going to marry, but it was definitely known that Salman was going to be someone’s groom in truth.

Sajid Nadiadwala married Divya Bharti

Sajid Nadiadwala, who shared this anecdote with Salman, married Divya Bharti. But within a year, Divya died mysteriously. After this, Sajid married Wardha Khan for the second time. Talk about Salman at the same time, he is still alone.

Salman is still waiting for the bride

Salman, at that time, he did not intend to get married, but he is still intact till today. Even though his name has been associated with many heroines, but still Salman Khan is still a bachelor. They have not yet got the bride of their dreams. Salman Khan is asked this question on every platform, when will he get married, but the answer is probably with Sallu Mian.

